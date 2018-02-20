Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Teen gets 6 months for smuggling Bengal tiger cub into U.S.

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
An Aug. 23, 2017, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an agent holding a male Bengal tiger cub that was confiscated at the U.S. border crossing at Otay Mesa southeast of downtown San Diego. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a rescued Bengal tiger cub played and explored the enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The cub was found in a car seeking to enter the United States from Mexico at a border checkpoint outside San Diego. (The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
SAN DIEGO — A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.

The defense attorney for 18-year-old Luis Valencia told the court Tuesday in San Diego before his sentencing that his client had had a lapse in judgment and wanted the endangered tiger as a pet.

But prosecutors argued Valencia's cellphone data showed he was running an animal smuggling business and boasted about getting thousands for monkeys, jaguars and lions.

The 6-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Valencia's car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint.

Tigers are endangered and it's illegal to import them without a permit.

The tiger cub was named Moka and now lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

