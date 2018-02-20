Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Storms stretching to Great Lakes blamed for deaths

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
Two weak tornadoes hit North Texas early Tuesday, demolishing at least one mobile home and damaging about a dozen others in a rural area near Joshua, Texas, about 20 miles south of Fort Worth. (Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP)
Debbie Steinbach assesses water damage at her home in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Debbie Steinbach assesses water damage at her home in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO — A storm system that's brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains was being blamed for fatal crashes in three states, including a wreck that left four dead in Nebraska.

The storm system stretched from Texas, where at least two tornadoes hit, to the Great Lakes states and forced schools to close. The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Flood warnings were in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas.

Two weak tornadoes hit North Texas early Tuesday, demolishing at least one mobile home and damaging about a dozen in a rural area near Joshua and damaging roofs of homes in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto. At least two people were injured. The weather service said they were EF0 tornadoes with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

The storms occurred in advance of a strong cold front that threatened to bring wintry precipitation and freezing temperatures to parts of North Texas.

Speed and slippery pavement caused a Tuesday morning crash between a pickup and a tractor-trailer that killed four people on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska, police said. The three men and one woman killed were from Colorado, authorities said. Roads were icy and snowy after the storm system passed through overnight.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old woman died and two people were injured in a collision on an icy highway late Monday. In Minnesota, state police say winter weather has contributed to 400 crashes and 250 spinouts, including two fatal wrecks. As much as a half-foot of snow is expected in some areas. Arkansas weather service forecasters say some areas could see 8 inches or more of rain this week.

In Kansas, freezing rain and ice led Gov. Jeff Colyer to cancel plans to sign a proclamation about the importance of being prepared for severe weather. The weather caused minor power disruptions, business closings and the cancellation of school and other events.

The Mackinac Bridge, which links Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas, was closed Tuesday afternoon because of falling ice from the cables and towers. Workers were stationed at both ends of the 5-mile bridge between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to provide instructions to travelers.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell overnight into Tuesday in the Chicago area, and more rain was falling Tuesday afternoon. The heavy rain combined with melting snow and frozen ground will lead to rising waters on area streams and rivers, forecasters said, creating the potential for flash flooding.

