World

Trump again attacks Obama over Russia

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again attacking his predecessor, suggesting he should have done more to prevent Russian election meddling.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday: "Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation? Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling?"

The president also took a swipe at his attorney general, initially misspelling his name. He said: "Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!"

Trump later sent out an updated version of the tweet with the correct spelling of Sessions' name.

Trump has previously criticized Obama for not doing more to prevent meddling.

During the 2016 campaign, President Barack Obama called out Russia for political interference when much less was known about it and followed up after the election by expelling 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being intelligence officers.

