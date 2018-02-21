NRA agrees to join town hall with Parkland survivors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Rifle Association plans to participate in a CNN town hall discussion Wednesday night with survivors of last week's mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

National spokeswoman Dana Loesch will represent the NRA, according to CNN.

The CNN town hall, "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action," will include the victims' classmates , parents and other community members, as well as Florida Rep. Ted Deutch and Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio.

CNN is holding a town hall with the victims' classmates, parents and community members. "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" airs live tonight at 9 ET #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/HNa3ded54f pic.twitter.com/vPGNe9dzsY — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2018

The town hall airs live at 9 p.m. from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., and will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper.

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott turned down CNN's invitations to join the meeting, according to CNN.

The Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students and faculty.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.