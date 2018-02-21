White House wants to create a commercial space czar to oversee SpaceX and others

WASHINGTON — At a meeting of the National Space Council on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence was to announce a recommendation to consolidate space commerce responsibilities under the Commerce Department, while creating a sort of space czar - an undersecretary of space commerce to oversee “all commercial space regulatory functions.”

He also was to announce a plan to streamline licensing requirements for rockets that launch and then return, which the industry has been pushing for.

The Commerce Department would also work to cut back on regulations for remote sensing and the way spacecraft approach and interact with each other in space. The recommendations come as companies such as Planet are putting up constellations of satellites to beam back images of the Earth. And others, such as Space Systems Loral and Orbital ATK, are working to perform maintenance in space, which could extend the life of satellites on orbit.

The moves are designed to streamline regulations and help boost the commercial space industry as it begins to show momentum. Pence's recommendations, to be made during the council's meeting at the Kennedy Space Center, follow other wins for the industry, which for years has lobbied Congress to allow it to flourish. More than a decade ago, it pushed for human space flights to be regulated by the same “informed consent” standards that govern extreme sports such as skydiving.

More recently, Congress passed legislation giving U.S. companies the right to the resources they mine in space - on asteroids or on the moon, for example.

The space council's proposal, to be forwarded to the president by this summer, comes a couple weeks after SpaceX launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket and returned two of the boosters safely to a landing site on Cape Canaveral. Nick Ayers, Pence's chief of staff, tweeted before the launch that the rocket could have “major (positive) ramifications for US space industry if this goes according to plan.”

Pence attended a reception where one of the boosters was on display Tuesday evening, ahead of the second meeting of the Space Council, which includes the secretaries of state, commerce, defense and transportation, among others. He also toured the facilities of the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as well as Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

In an interview earlier this month while attending the Falcon Heavy launch, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he applauded the growing space industry's success in winning back a large portion of the world's market share for commercial launches. He said one of the council's top priorities is “to accelerate the progress of the commercialization of space. We're moving quite aggressively to try to accomplish that.”