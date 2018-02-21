Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Indiana men banned from hunting after killing Colorado bear

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 11 hours ago

ASPEN, Colo. — Two Indiana hunting instructors have been banned from hunting and possessing guns for two years after they were convicted of illegally killing a bear in western Colorado.

The Aspen Times reports 55-year-old Dan Roe and 27-year-old Alex Roe pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony willful destruction of big game and misdemeanor charges of failure to dress or care for wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without permission.

The father and son were sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

Authorities say the two were hunting with a valid permit in Pitkin County in September 2016.

Prosecutors say the men killed the animal in an area where hunting was prohibited and left the carcass behind.

The men's attorney Richard Nedlin says the two did not intend to break the law.

