World

At least 44 dead as bus veers off cliff in Peru

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, a crashed bus lays on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.
Andina News Agency/AP
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, a crashed bus lays on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.
Health workers transport a man injured in a bus crash in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.
Diego Ramos/AP
Health workers transport a man injured in a bus crash in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, bodies of victims of a bus accident are recovered, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.
Andina News Agency/AP
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, bodies of victims of a bus accident are recovered, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff.

Updated 11 hours ago

LIMA, Peru — Police say at least 44 people were killed when a double-deck bus veered off a highway and tumbled about 650 feet down a cliff in southern Peru.

Highway Police chief Jorge Castillo tells the Associated Press that the death toll has risen as officers count more bodies. Police say about two dozen people are injured, but they're not sure how many people were aboard. Air Force helicopters are helping rescue survivors.

The accident took place before dawn Wednesday near a river in the coastal province of Camana.

The cause wasn't immediately known, but accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru. In January, 52 people were killed in the country's worst road fatality in four decades.

