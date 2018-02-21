Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Vermont teen kept journal with plans to shoot up school

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Deputy Lisa Jansen displays photos of weapons and ammo at a news conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Mike Balsamo/AP
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont teenager accused of planning “to shoot up” his former high school had written in a diary he titled “Journal of an active shooter” that he had was aiming to kill as many as he could.

Jack Sawyer, 18, had recently left a Maine treatment center for troubled teens. Police said they were tipped to him by his friend, who had spoken through online messaging to Sawyer about his plot.

Police found his journal and in it, he listed the guns and ammunition he needed, his mental health struggles and his plans to shoot up Fair Haven Union High School.

Police said Sawyer had recently bought a shotgun and ammunition.

Sawyer has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted aggravated murder and other offenses.

