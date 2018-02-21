Seventh-grader who shot himself in school bathroom dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MASSILLON, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who police said brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a restroom has died of his injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the boy died at a hospital Wednesday. Jackson Township police had said the boy shot himself Tuesday at Jackson Middle School, near Massillon.

Police said they hadn't determined whether the shooting was intentional, and the investigation was continuing. No other students were injured.

Police have said the boy also had a device in his backpack meant to cause a distraction.

Authorities said they also did not know where the boy got the gun or if anyone else was involved.