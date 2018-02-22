Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Kentucky softball team forges ahead with AR-15 rifle raffle

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Alessandra Mondolfi holds a sign against AR-15 weapons as she yells, 'No More' during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, is charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — An under-10 girls' softball team is the latest entity to attract attention for a fundraiser raffling off an AR-15 assault rifle.

Fully Loaded Inc. owner Kenny Barnett tells the Lexington Herald-Leader the winners of the Central Kentucky BatCats' raffle will have to pass background checks to claim the AR-15 or the semi-automatic pistol that's also being offered. Barnett says his store has facilitated multiple such fundraisers, which usually pull in at least $5,000 for youth softball teams.

While some organizations across the county have cancelled or apologized for similar fundraisers in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 dead, a Missouri youth baseball team is also forging ahead with its raffle.

BatCats Coach Kevin Beasley says he's heard some complaints, but the majority of feedback is supportive.

