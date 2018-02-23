Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Myanmar bulldozes what is left of Rohingya Muslim villages

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
This Feb. 19, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Thit Tone Nar Gwa Son, about 31 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Satellite images of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, released to The Associated Press by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, show that dozens of empty villages and hamlets have been completely leveled by authorities in recent weeks.
DigitalGlobe
This Feb. 19, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Thit Tone Nar Gwa Son, about 31 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Satellite images of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, released to The Associated Press by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, show that dozens of empty villages and hamlets have been completely leveled by authorities in recent weeks.
This Dec. 2, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Thit Tone Nar Gwa Son, about 31 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
DigitalGlobe
This Dec. 2, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Thit Tone Nar Gwa Son, about 31 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
This Dec. 20, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Zone Kar Yar, about 15 miles southeast of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Satellite images of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, released to The Associated Press by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, show that dozens of empty villages and hamlets have been completely leveled by authorities in recent weeks,
DigitalGlobe
This Dec. 20, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Zone Kar Yar, about 15 miles southeast of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Satellite images of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, released to The Associated Press by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, show that dozens of empty villages and hamlets have been completely leveled by authorities in recent weeks,
This Feb. 13, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Zone Kar Yar, about 15 miles southeast of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
DigitalGlobe
This Feb. 13, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Zone Kar Yar, about 15 miles southeast of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
This Dec. 2, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Myar Zin, about 19 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
DigitalGlobe
This Dec. 2, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the village of Myar Zin, about 19 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
This Feb. 5, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Myar Zin, about 19 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.
DigitalGlobe
This Feb. 5, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the leveled village of Myar Zin, about 19 miles north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar.

Updated 12 hours ago

BANGKOK — New satellite imagery of Myanmar's Rakhine state shows the country's government is using bulldozers to completely flatten dozens of Rohingya Muslim villages that were burned during violence last year.

Human rights groups say authorities are destroying “crime scenes” that contain evidence of atrocities committed by the nation's security forces, who are accused of carrying out massacres and widespread rape.

The operation has horrified the Rohingya, who believe the government is intentionally eviscerating their culture to stop their return.

Satellite imagery from DigitalGlobe indicates at least 28 villages or hamlets were leveled by bulldozers and other machinery in a 30-mile radius around Maungdaw between December and February.

A similar analysis by Human Rights Watch on Friday said at least 55 villages have been affected so far.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me