World

Massive cache of illegal guns and ammo seized in New York

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 7:46 a.m.
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Police in Long Island say they've seized a massive arsenal of assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a man who was attempting to sell them out of his home illegally.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday the seizure has put an end to “a recipe for a massacre.” Police seized 48 guns from the suspect's Patchogue home, including four illegal assault rifles.

Police also seized 18 metal ammunition cans filled with ammunition, 50 large-capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets and an assortment of illegal knives.

Police conducted the raid after the suspect attempted to sell an illegal assault rifle to an undercover officer in January.

The 65-year-old suspect, who was arraigned Thursday, faces up to 22 years in prison.

