World

Trump suggests armed officer at Fla. high school was 'coward'

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Andrew Harnik/AP
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

Trump was departing the White House for the Conservative Political Action Conference when he said: "When it came time to get in there and do something" Florida deputy Scot Peterson "didn't have the courage or something happened."

Trump added, "he certainly did a poor job, there's no question about that."

Officials announced Thursday that Peterson never went inside to engage the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the shooting that killed 17 was under way.

Peterson was suspended without pay and placed under investigation, then chose to resign, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday. When asked what Peterson should have done, Israel said the deputy should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."

Peterson's Florida home is under guard.

Trump is calling the episode "a real shot to the police department" and says this "could have been prevented."

He's calling for raising the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles in the wake of the mass killing — a move opposed by the National Rifle Association. But Trump says he's been speaking with the group, "and they do want to do the right thing."

Speaking before Marine One departs the White House for his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump said again that some teachers and employees should be armed and trained to respond to school shootings.

"Gun free is an invitation for these crazy people to just come in and shoot," Trump says. "You have to have a certain degree of offensive power within the school."

