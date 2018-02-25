Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Background checks for guns dropped sharply in 2017

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

With the exception of May and August, the number of firearm background checks the FBI performed each month in 2017 fell well below numbers from the previous year — and dropped the most in a single year since they began nearly two decades ago.

That's partly because firearm sales boomed in 2016, with the possibility of Hillary Clinton being elected president. The FBI that year conducted more than 27.5 million background checks for firearms sales.

Donald Trump's election appeared to have eased concerns that the federal government would enact new gun control measures, with the number of federal firearms background checks falling to about 25.2 million in 2017.

“The fear of gun control legislation drives sales up,” said Rommel Dionisio, an investment analyst at Aegis Capital who specializes in consumer goods.

The murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day and a subsequent campaign by survivors for tougher gun controls have given the issue an emphasis it hasn't seen in years.

Will that mean another spike in gun sales?

“Hard to say,” Dionisio said.

While gun sales sometimes jump after a mass shooting, a Tribune-Review analysis in November showed sales sometimes drop. Several factors play into which way sales go, including media coverage, public response and who controls Congress and the White House.

Gun sales spiked after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in December 2012, when Democrats controlled the White House and Congress.

Background checks increased in the three months after the Las Vegas shooting in October, but they normally increase in those months.

Figures for gun sales are not publicly released, so background checks serve as a strong market indicator.

With Republicans controlling the White House and Congress, the number of background checks conducted in October through December totaled about 670,000 fewer than in the same three months of 2016.

The shooter in the Florida massacre used an AR-15 rifle, and much of the subsequent debate has focused on limiting access to those types of firearms.

Nathan Carey, co-owner of Bullseye Firearms Gun Vault in New Alexandria, said he has not seen a run on AR-15 sales since the Florida attack and talk of gun restrictions that followed.

“Nothing really out of the ordinary. We may have had more phone calls about the AR-15 rifles,” he said. “People just curious. People wondering what's happening. Some asking about inventory.”

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed to this story. Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

