World

13-year-old dies after falling from a cliff in French Alps

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
People pay their respects at the memorial for the victims of the Germanwings air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site in the French Alps on Friday, March 27, 2015.
REUTERS
PARIS — French authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps, while his 10-year-old brother survived.

The local gendarmerie said overnight searches by about 30 police and mountain rescue officers led to discovering the children early Sunday at the foot of a nearly 500-foot cliff in a forest at the Avoriaz ski resort.

Local media reported the children's father called police Saturday afternoon after the brothers, who were skiing alone, failed to show up. The younger brother has been taken to the Thonon-les-Bains hospital. Police say his condition is not life-threatening.

The children were on a family holiday in Avoriaz, near the border with Switzerland.

