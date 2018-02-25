Bill would criminalize photos of minors by sex offenders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Republican lawmaker's bill would make it illegal for a sex offender to take a photo of a minor without consent in Maine.

Republican Rep. Matt Pouliot's bill would make it a Class D crime for a person required to register as a sex offender to intentionally photograph a minor without a parent or guardian's consent.

The bill is set for a Monday hearing.

Such a crime would be punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Augusta police in January said they have received complaints from parents about a registered sex offender taking pictures of young girls and posting those pictures to social media sites.

Police said it would only be a violation if a sex offender is on probation and has restrictions prohibiting such behavior.