China paves way for Xi Jinping to extend rule beyond 2 terms

BEIJING — China's Communist Party is set to repeal presidential term limits, which will allow Xi Jinping to rule beyond 2023, completing the country's move away from a political system based on collective leadership.

The party's Central Committee announced Sunday that it was seeking to strike a constitutional provision barring the head of state from serving more than two consecutive terms. That would remove the only barrier to Xi, who is also party leader and commander-in-chief of the military, staying in power indefinitely.

Xi's move was first flagged at a party meeting last October, although Sunday's announcement shows the extent of his grip on power heading into the start of his second term. It dispenses with the orderly succession system China adopted after Mao Zedong's rule as it sought legitimacy from the West, and draws comparisons with Vladimir Putin's successful effort to consolidate control over Russia's post-Soviet democracy.

The constitutional amendment represents a break from the succession practices China set up to establish stability and facilitate its economic revival after the tumult of the Mao era.

Mao used his cult of personality to enact industrial policies blamed for tens of millions of starvation deaths and subjected the party's elite to bloody purges.

The announcement comes just a week before China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, meets with an agenda that includes confirming Xi's second term and approving a series of constitutional changes recommended by the Central Committee. The term-limit repeal was not among the amendments announced after the committee's last meeting in January.

The change demonstrates the extent of Xi's power after the congress in October elevated him to a status alongside the nation's most vaunted political figures. Party charter changes put Xi on par with Mao and Deng Xiaoping, and also declared him the party's "core" leader indefinitely, signaling the shift from collective leadership.

The seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — the country's supreme political body — elected after the event included no members young enough to take power after Xi's second term. That was a departure from established norms under which Xi himself was appointed to the body in 2007.

After reshaping the party, Xi will now put his mark on the government, with the Central Committee starting a three-day meeting Monday in Beijing. The meeting gives Xi an opportunity to install his favored candidates at the central bank and regulatory bodies.

China is attempting to deal with a growing debt, now totaling about 260 percent of output, without crashing the economy.