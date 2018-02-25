Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Not real news: A look at what didn't happen last week

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
David Hogg hugs his sister Lauren, as student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. addresses a community rally for common sense gun legislation at Temple B'nai Abraham Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Livingston, N.J.
Associated Press
David Hogg hugs his sister Lauren, as student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. addresses a community rally for common sense gun legislation at Temple B'nai Abraham Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Livingston, N.J.

Updated 13 hours ago

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:

* * *

NOT REAL: The crisis actors of Parkland, Florida, school shooting

THE FACTS: Suspicion that students speaking to the media about the Florida school shooting that killed 17 were "crisis actors" who had not really been there sparked hundreds of false claims online. Much attention was focused on David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, who spoke repeatedly on national television about the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The county superintendent, Robert Runcie, said Hogg and Gonzalez are "absolutely students" at the school. Several sites targeted Hogg after finding a YouTube video he posted in 2017 about a beach argument he witnessed while on vacation in California, and suggested he wasn't from Florida and had been seen on video elsewhere rehearsing his remarks.

* * *

NOT REAL: The U.S. District Attorney has announced that he will be pursuing charges of TREASON against the former president Barack Obama

THE FACTS: No treason prosecution is underway against the former president "and any liberals or Democrats" working to undermine President Trump, despite the claims of a piece on a site called conservativefighters. The site said that Dana Boente will pursue the charges against Obama, identifying him as "the U.S. District Attorney." He is now the general counsel to the FBI and never made any claims of a treason investigation.

* * *

NOT REAL: Florida shooting: No birth records for any of the victims

THE FACTS: A viral online video claimed victims in the Florida shooting are fictitious because their birth records don't appear on a genealogy website, but Ancestry says it has no birth records at all from the state. Broward County Sheriff's officials released the names of the students and teachers shot to death on Feb. 14 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and police reports document officers seeing "multiple dead" people at the scene. The video posted on the website PewTube appears to show 13 Ancestry.com searches for birth records of victims with no results. Florida officials say state birth records are confidential, and an Ancestry spokesman says Florida does not provide those records to the company for its database.

* * *

NOT REAL: Cuba claims Justin Trudeau is Fidel Castro's son

THE FACTS: Cuba never claimed that Canada's prime minister was the child of the Cuban leader. And the public visit by then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife, Margaret, to Cuba, happened more than four years after Justin Trudeau was born. The false report has circulated for years. It resurfaced after the Feb. 1 suicide of Castro's eldest son, Fidelito, and cited a suicide note referring to Trudeau as his half brother. Cuban media were unusually open about the death, but no state or independent media reported the existence of a suicide note.

* * *

NOT REAL: Dunkin' Donuts is providing a free box of Doughnuts! To Celebrate 67th Anniversary!

THE FACTS: Clickable coupon aside, no free pastries are awaiting Dunkin' Donuts customers this week. It's one of many fake giveaways that go viral with offers of free food from prominent national brands such as Pizza Hut and Costco. Clicking on the coupon sends users to a three-question survey about the chain and then asks for more personal information. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. spokeswoman Michelle King says the online offer is not coming from the chain. And it's not the 67th anniversary; this year will be the chain's 68th year in business.

* * *

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me