Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump to discuss Florida school shooting with governors Monday

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, center, leads in a blessing as President Donald Trump, left seated, first lady Melania Trump, right seat, and guests bow their heads during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, center, leads in a blessing as President Donald Trump, left seated, first lady Melania Trump, right seat, and guests bow their heads during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 17 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sunday that the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation's governors.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

But socializing was the focus Sunday night as Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the governors for an annual black-tie ball.

In brief remarks before dinner beneath dimmed lights in the State Dining Room, Trump said the governors are “very, very special people.”

“The job you do is really incredible. It's not easy, but we're very proud of you and we're very proud to have you here,” he said as tall candles flickered and bouquets of hydrangeas adorned an assortment of round and oblong dinner tables.

Previewing Monday's talks, Trump said they would also discuss the economy “and many other things.”

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, sparking a public outcry for new gun-control measures as well as action to improve school safety.

“We'll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week,” Trump said. “That will be one of the subjects. We'll make it first on our list.”

Trump thanked Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a close political ally who attended the ball, and told everyone he's “doing a great job.”

The president also boasted about the economy, saying numbers that weren't so good under his predecessor are improving under his leadership.

“You're going to see some numbers coming up over the next year, the likes of which we haven't seen in our country for many, many years,” Trump said. He briefly mentioned his efforts to eliminate regulations, saying that because of his administration “people are building and farming and doing lot of things that they were having a very hard time doing.”

Trump's session with the governors will be the latest in which he solicits ideas for stopping gun violence at schools as the White House works to finalize an expected legislative proposal. Trump spent several days last week hearing emotional pleas from parents and students, including some who survived the Parkland shooting, and others who suffered through school shootings in Connecticut and Colorado. He also solicited input from state and local officials.

Trump has floated numerous ideas since the shooting, including raising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons, improving background checks for gun purchases, arming educators and paying them bonuses, and reopening mental institutions.

The National Rifle Association, which backed Trump for president, opposes increasing the minimum age for assault-style weapons purchases but favors arming teachers.

“I think we're going to have a great bill put forward very soon having to do with background checks, having to do with getting rid of certain things and keeping other things, and perhaps we'll do something on age, because it doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18,” Trump said during a late Saturday telephone interview with Fox News Channel. “That doesn't make sense.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me