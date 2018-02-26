Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Rome blanketed by snow as Arctic storm sets European records

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Shawn Roser, from Venice, Florida, a student at the North American college in Rome, throws a snowball as he plays in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A man stands in front of the ancient Colosseum blanked by the snow in Rome, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Siblings Gaia Di Cave and Iacopo Di Cave, left, carry their skis after skiing down the slope of the ancient Roman Circus Maximus after a snowfall, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Roman parks that usually stay green through winter were blanketed with snow, giving eager sledders rare snow runs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Shawn Roser, from Venice, Florida, a student at the North American college in Rome, throws a snowball as he plays in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A view of Rome's snow-capped skyline, with the Monument of the Unknown Soldier seen at right, after a snowfall, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
ROME — The Arctic storm dubbed the “Beast from the East” set record temperatures across much of Europe on Monday and brought a rare snowstorm to Rome, paralyzing the city and giving its residents an unusual chance to ski, sled and build snowmen in its famous parks and piazzas.

Rome's train, plane and bus services were crippled and Italy's civil protection agency even mobilized the army to help clear slush-covered streets as a city used to mild winters was covered by a thick blanket of snow.

“Beautiful, beautiful!” marveled Roman resident Ginevra Sciurpa, who donned a fur hat and thick scarf to brave the unusual cold. “Even though I'm not a child anymore, the enthusiasm for the snow is still the same. It is always beautiful, and above all I didn't have to go to work.”

Elsewhere, the storm set dangerously low temperatures: Meteorologists in Germany reported a record low for this winter of -27 C (-16.6 F) on the Zugspitze mountain in the Alps. Moscow, as well, recorded its coldest night this winter, with the mercury dipping to nearly -20 C (-4 F) on Sunday night.

Doctors in Britain warned that the already-stretched National Health Service may have trouble coping with extra patients affected by what meteorologists are forecasting will be days of cold and high winds.

The intense winter weather has been dubbed “The Beast from the East” by British tabloids, citing Siberia as the source of the frigid temperatures.

In Croatia, about 1,000 soldiers joined in the clearing operations in the worst-affected areas, where over 1.5 meters (some 5 feet) were reported.

Rome saw just a few centimeters (inches) but it was enough to close schools. Parks that usually stay green through winter were blanketed with snow, giving eager Romans a rare opportunity to go sledding, snow-shoeing or skiing. Even the Circo Massimo became a hotspot for snowball fights, while Piazza Navona, with its famed Bernini fountains, turned into a snow-dusted winter wonderland.

Rome's Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea usually result in mild winters, such that restaurants often keep outdoor seating open, albeit with space heaters, even through the coldest months of the year.

