World

Barbershop brawl breaks out in Bronx after bad haircut

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
NEW YORK — A complaint about a bad haircut escalated into a barbershop brawl that left the Bronx hairdresser with a broken elbow.

Witnesses told the New York Police Department that the 53-year-old barber refused to let the client leave after he refused to pay for the haircut.

Police say the client retaliated by hitting the barber with a brush.

The dispute escalated outside.

A second person hit the barber twice, and a third person struck him with a baseball bat.

All three suspects fled in a car with New Jersey plates.

WABC says the barber has since been fired.

