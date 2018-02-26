Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Elvis Presley is running for an Arkansas congressional seat

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Elvis D. Presley
Elvis D. Presley via Facebook
Elvis D. Presley

Updated 12 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Elvis Presley is officially running for a congressional seat in Arkansas. But don't confuse him with the rock 'n' roll icon, unless he's performing.

Elvis D. Presley performs shows as the late superstar Elvis A. Presley, but he's also now filed to run as the Libertarian nominee challenging Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford.

Both men filed paperwork Monday to run for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas. Crawford has represented the area for four terms.

Presley has previously run for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and the state Legislature. The Libertarian Party selected its nominees at a convention over the weekend.

The one-week filing period for state and federal office in Arkansas ends Thursday.

