Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Man charged in attempt to steal drugs smuggled in on sled

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 11 hours ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Authorities say a North Carolina man traveled to Vermont to try to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Canadian man was trying to smuggle into the United States on a sled.

Federal court documents say Yazid Al Fayyad Finn was arrested earlier this month in North Carolina and indicted in Vermont on a charge that he attempted to possess the drug Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, with intent to distribute.

Finn's attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

An affidavit says Finn traveled to Vermont in January 2016 after learning that a large load of the drug was being smuggled into Vermont. He later told agents stealing the pills would be “like hitting the lottery.”

The smuggler from Quebec was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me