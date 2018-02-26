Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Putin orders daily cease-fire in Syrian rebel enclave that U.N. calls 'hell on Earth'

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
A displaced Syrian, who fled their homes in Deir Ezzor city, carries her child at a refugee camp in Syrias northeastern Hassakeh province on Feb. 26, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
A displaced Syrian, who fled their homes in Deir Ezzor city, carries her child at a refugee camp in Syrias northeastern Hassakeh province on Feb. 26, 2018.
Map showing areas in Damascus that are occupied by rebel forces.
Map showing areas in Damascus that are occupied by rebel forces.
Syrian children and adults receive treatment for a suspected chemical attack at a makeshift clinic on the rebel-held village of al-Shifuniyah in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus late Feb. 25, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Syrian children and adults receive treatment for a suspected chemical attack at a makeshift clinic on the rebel-held village of al-Shifuniyah in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus late Feb. 25, 2018.
Syrians walk along a street covered in debris from shelling in Arbin in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Feb. 25, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Syrians walk along a street covered in debris from shelling in Arbin in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Feb. 25, 2018.
This handout photo released by animal charity Four Paws shows the lion Saeed after being released into his new adaptive enclosure at the Lionsrock animal sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa, on Feb. 26, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
This handout photo released by animal charity Four Paws shows the lion Saeed after being released into his new adaptive enclosure at the Lionsrock animal sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa, on Feb. 26, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

AMMAN, Jordan — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a daily cease-fire in eastern Ghouta, the Syrian rebel-held enclave near the capital Damascus and the target of a ferocious government assault that has turned life in the region, according to the United Nations, into "hell on Earth."

"As ordered by the Russian president, a daily humanitarian pause from (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is being introduced starting Feb. 27 to avoid civilian casualties in East Ghouta," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement released Monday, according to a translation by the English-language news broadcaster Russia Today.

Russia is the top international supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Its warplanes and special forces troops, which first deployed in the country in 2015, are credited with turning the tide of the war in Assad's favor.

The pause in the fighting, the statement continued, would allow civilians to leave the area through special humanitarian corridors, whose coordinates have been prepared and will soon be announced. It would also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the enclave, which has suffered severe shortages of food and medications under a yearslong siege by government forces.

The U.N. estimates there are some 393,000 residents in eastern Ghouta, a grouping of 23 Damascus suburbs under the control of a mix of opposition factions, including both al-Qaida-affiliated Islamists and mainstream rebel groups supported by the West.

Moscow proposed a similar arrangement near Tanf, a desert region near the country's southeastern tip where tens of thousands have fled violence and gathered near the border of Jordan. U.S.-led coalition forces are also stationed in the area.

Putin's announcement comes two days after the U.N. Security Council, despite last-minute wrangling by Russia and Iran (another staunch Assad backer), unanimously adopted a 30-day truce in Syria in a bid to end the latest round of violence in eastern Ghouta, where a Russian-backed offensive has killed some 561 people since last week, activists said, when the offensive first began.

Yet on Sunday, fighting continued unabated as pro-government troops began a ground assault on five fronts to breach rebel lines. And on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-rebel monitor based in the United Kingdom with a network of activists in Syria, said 22 people were killed.

Pro-opposition activists also accused government forces of deploying chlorine gas in Shayfoniyeh, a town roughly eight miles northeast of central Damascus, after an airstrike in which victims exhibited symptoms including eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

Damascus has long denied using any chemical weapons, though it stands accused of using sarin gas on Ghouta in 2013. That attack brought the United States to the brink of attacking Damascus until an eleventh-hour deal struck with Russia saw Assad give up his chemical weapons arsenal.

"Security council resolutions are only meaningful if implemented. As I had the opportunity to say in the Security Council itself a few days ago, in particular eastern Ghouta cannot wait," said Antonio Guterres, the U.N.'s secretary-general, in remarks to the body's human rights council in Geneva on Monday. He added that the U.N. was ready to deliver assistance.

"It is high time to stop this hell on Earth," he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me