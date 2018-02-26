West Virginia teachers to continue strike Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders on their pay grievances, a union official said Monday.

Teachers rallied Monday outside the state Capitol amid pledges to continue the walkout that began Thursday, unless their complaints are heard. The state's average teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation and teachers are balking at planned increases they say are too stingy.

The teachers, represented by the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, want Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the state Senate and House to meet with them on their complaints.

This walkout is expected to impact more than a quarter of a million students. Nearly 20,000 public school teachers have walked out in the first statewide teacher strike in West Virginia's history. pic.twitter.com/fmLlWDXgQ1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 26, 2018

Until that happens, the strike by teachers in all 55 counties will continue Tuesday, said Christine Campbell, president of the AFT's West Virginia chapter.

"You've got to come to the table. We can't have five different conversations," Campbell said. Until everyone get together at once, she said, "we're not going back" to the classroom.

She said there have been separate talks with various leaders but not with the governor, who spoke at town-hall style meetings Monday in the cities of Wheeling, Martinsburg, Huntington and Morgantown. She said union officials have spoken at times with the governor's staff.

More details on union leaders announcing that education strike in West Virginia will extend to fourth day https://t.co/clGspbCySX — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) February 26, 2018

Pictures on social media Monday showed teachers and school personnel again at the Capitol, their redoubt since the strike began. There was also an afternoon rally in Charleston, where a crowd gathered and chanted "55 strong!"

"Tomorrow is same as today," said Kym Randolph, spokeswoman for the West Virginia Education Association, a leading teachers union.. "They are out again tomorrow. Some will be at the Capitol. Some will be on picket lines."

Thousands of West Virginia teachers and school service personnel are back out at the WV Capitol on day 3 of the statewide educator strike. Singing We're Not Gonna Take It outside the @wvsenate right now #wsaz #teacherwalkout pic.twitter.com/s9U2xXqp94 — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) February 26, 2018

Justice talked with teachers and others at three stops Monday in a northern area of West Virginia, where he promised to launch a task force to address education issues within a week to 10 days. He urged them to return to work Tuesday.

The governor, sometimes heckled from a crowd of more than 150 in Morgantown, doubted they could get more from their walkout than the 2 percent raise he and the Legislature already approved for next year. He said bigger raises would follow if numbers next year confirm the state's economic turnaround. He also said teachers should push for an increased severance tax on natural gas to permanently fix funding for the insurance program for them and other public employees.

"We need to keep our kids and teachers in the classroom," Justice said in a release. "We certainly recognize our teachers are underpaid and this is a step in the right direction to addressing their pay issue."

I know you [teachers] are underpaid ... I got it. I'm the guy that ran in with the flag when things got tough and said education should be the centerpiece. #wvgov — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 26, 2018

Justice has signed across-the-board teacher pay raises of $808 next year and $404 percent the following two years. But teachers say the increases aren't enough, especially as health care costs rise. Justice agreed.

The salary for beginning teachers in West Virginia is $32,435 a year, and the average teacher salary is $44,701, according to the state teachers union.

Every teacher I know works a second or third job besides teaching. #55strong teachers on strike in West Virginia today. pic.twitter.com/gKZRn00y8s — AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) February 26, 2018

In other developments, State schools Superintendent Steve Paine has said a decision would be made Monday whether to add an item to the state Board of Education meeting Tuesday that would discuss possible legal action against teachers. Paine has said the work stoppage is illegal and disruptive to student learning.

NEW: Referring to a teacher's strike, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey said, 'The impending work stoppage is unlawful.' We found that's accurate. https://t.co/gnTYrkqwmW pic.twitter.com/LadbmZvcSF — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 26, 2018

No such agenda item had been added as of Monday afternoon.

The walkout was in its third day Monday. Missed class time is automatically added to the end of the school year.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency, a state entity that administers health care programs for public workers, including teachers, has agreed to freeze health insurance premiums and rates for the next fiscal year for state workers.

'He continually called us dumb,' said one teacher in attendance. 'I mean he used the word dumb. He said be smart. I'd like to watch the video back and count the times he used the word dumb, and then I believe even 'rednecks.'' https://t.co/1ykUg9WeSw — WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) February 26, 2018

The House of Delegates has passed separate legislation to transfer $29 million from the state's rainy day fund to freeze those rates and to apply 20 percent of future general fund surpluses toward a separate fund aimed at stabilizing the employees' insurance agency. Both bills are now pending in the state Senate.

Teachers are worried the proposed solution is only temporary or worse, especially if the state surplus turns out to be minimal.

"The people who are not serious about us and serious about public education," said Dale Lee, West Virginia Education Association president. "We got news for them in November. Get ready."