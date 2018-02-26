Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

West Virginia teachers to continue strike Tuesday

Wire Reports | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, W.Va., hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across the state will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.
Associated Press
Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, W.Va., hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across the state will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks with hundreds of teachers during a meeting in Wheeling, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, about the on-going statewide school teacher's and service personnel walk-out over wages and benefits.
The Intelligencer
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks with hundreds of teachers during a meeting in Wheeling, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, about the on-going statewide school teacher's and service personnel walk-out over wages and benefits.
Amanda Scarbery waves to passing drivers while demonstrating with other school personnel along Route 60 across from the capitol building in Charleston, W.Va., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 during the third day of the statewide walkout by school personnel.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Amanda Scarbery waves to passing drivers while demonstrating with other school personnel along Route 60 across from the capitol building in Charleston, W.Va., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 during the third day of the statewide walkout by school personnel.
Thousands of West Virginia teachers attend a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.
Associated Press
Thousands of West Virginia teachers attend a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.

Updated 5 hours ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders on their pay grievances, a union official said Monday.

Teachers rallied Monday outside the state Capitol amid pledges to continue the walkout that began Thursday, unless their complaints are heard. The state's average teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation and teachers are balking at planned increases they say are too stingy.

The teachers, represented by the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, want Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the state Senate and House to meet with them on their complaints.

Until that happens, the strike by teachers in all 55 counties will continue Tuesday, said Christine Campbell, president of the AFT's West Virginia chapter.

"You've got to come to the table. We can't have five different conversations," Campbell said. Until everyone get together at once, she said, "we're not going back" to the classroom.

She said there have been separate talks with various leaders but not with the governor, who spoke at town-hall style meetings Monday in the cities of Wheeling, Martinsburg, Huntington and Morgantown. She said union officials have spoken at times with the governor's staff.

Pictures on social media Monday showed teachers and school personnel again at the Capitol, their redoubt since the strike began. There was also an afternoon rally in Charleston, where a crowd gathered and chanted "55 strong!"

"Tomorrow is same as today," said Kym Randolph, spokeswoman for the West Virginia Education Association, a leading teachers union.. "They are out again tomorrow. Some will be at the Capitol. Some will be on picket lines."

Justice talked with teachers and others at three stops Monday in a northern area of West Virginia, where he promised to launch a task force to address education issues within a week to 10 days. He urged them to return to work Tuesday.

The governor, sometimes heckled from a crowd of more than 150 in Morgantown, doubted they could get more from their walkout than the 2 percent raise he and the Legislature already approved for next year. He said bigger raises would follow if numbers next year confirm the state's economic turnaround. He also said teachers should push for an increased severance tax on natural gas to permanently fix funding for the insurance program for them and other public employees.

"We need to keep our kids and teachers in the classroom," Justice said in a release. "We certainly recognize our teachers are underpaid and this is a step in the right direction to addressing their pay issue."

Justice has signed across-the-board teacher pay raises of $808 next year and $404 percent the following two years. But teachers say the increases aren't enough, especially as health care costs rise. Justice agreed.

The salary for beginning teachers in West Virginia is $32,435 a year, and the average teacher salary is $44,701, according to the state teachers union.

In other developments, State schools Superintendent Steve Paine has said a decision would be made Monday whether to add an item to the state Board of Education meeting Tuesday that would discuss possible legal action against teachers. Paine has said the work stoppage is illegal and disruptive to student learning.

No such agenda item had been added as of Monday afternoon.

The walkout was in its third day Monday. Missed class time is automatically added to the end of the school year.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency, a state entity that administers health care programs for public workers, including teachers, has agreed to freeze health insurance premiums and rates for the next fiscal year for state workers.

The House of Delegates has passed separate legislation to transfer $29 million from the state's rainy day fund to freeze those rates and to apply 20 percent of future general fund surpluses toward a separate fund aimed at stabilizing the employees' insurance agency. Both bills are now pending in the state Senate.

Teachers are worried the proposed solution is only temporary or worse, especially if the state surplus turns out to be minimal.

"The people who are not serious about us and serious about public education," said Dale Lee, West Virginia Education Association president. "We got news for them in November. Get ready."

Related Content
Pittsburgh teachers announce strike starting Friday
The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers intends to strike starting Friday, the union announced Monday morning. President Nina Esposito-Visgitis served Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me