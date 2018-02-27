Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police officer charged with 28 sex charges in North Carolina

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say an officer who flies helicopters for police in North Carolina's largest city has been charged with 28 counts of sex crimes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Katrina Graue said the victim told investigators that 54-year-old Matthew Porter sexually assaulted her for three years from 2010 to 2013, starting when she was a preteen.

Graue said at a news conference that the victim was a family friend and the assaults did not happen on duty.

Porter is charged with eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties. Graue did not say whether Porter had a lawyer and a message left at a phone listing for him was not returned.

Graue said Porter was hired by Charlotte police in 1995 and started flying helicopters two years later.

