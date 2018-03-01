Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Indiana lawmakers approve bill banning eyeball tattooing

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 15 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Legislature has approved a bill to effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.

The measure comes after a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed purple.

Under the Indiana proposal, tattooists would be prohibited from coloring the whites of an individual's eyes. An exception would be made for procedures done by licensed health care professionals. The bill imposes a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis. He says he's not aware of any problems in Indiana. Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law.

The legislation was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk on Thursday following an 82-11 House vote. It was previously approved by the Senate.

