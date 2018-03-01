Indiana lawmakers approve bill banning eyeball tattooing
Updated 15 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Legislature has approved a bill to effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.
The measure comes after a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed purple.
Under the Indiana proposal, tattooists would be prohibited from coloring the whites of an individual's eyes. An exception would be made for procedures done by licensed health care professionals. The bill imposes a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.
[ICYMI] Japanese man gets his right eyeball tattooed by a Filipino artist https://t.co/uDHHSudkFz— GMA News (@gmanews) February 26, 2018
The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis. He says he's not aware of any problems in Indiana. Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law.
#Eyeballtattoo update! #Indiana could become 2nd state to effectively ban unusual practice of tattooing eyeballs, after a committee unanimously backed proposal called 'the grossest bill of the session.' https://t.co/XEaknoyqCS #eyehealth #tattoos pic.twitter.com/zHL5hjlVE8— EyeSmart (@AcademyEyeSmart) February 27, 2018
The legislation was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk on Thursday following an 82-11 House vote. It was previously approved by the Senate.