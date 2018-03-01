PA ranked 21st in consumer complaints in 2017, federal agency says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania ranked 21st among the 50 states for the rate of consumer reports filed with the Federal Trade Commission in 2017, according to the agency's annual report released Thursday.

With about 72,000 reports filed by Pennsylvanians, the rate was 560 reports per 100,000 people. Florida had the highest rate at 993 reports per 100,000 people while North Dakota had the lowest rate at 277 reports per 100,000 people.

Overall, consumers filed about 2.7 million reports in 2017, which is down from the 2016 total of nearly 3 million reports. The reported money losses, however, increased from 2016 by $63 million for a 2017 total of $905 million.

Pennsylvanian's reported a total of $20.7 million in losses.

The Pittsburgh area didn't make the list of the top 50 metropolitan areas in terms of frequency of reports. With 12,250 reports, the area's rate was 523 reports per 100,000 people.

By comparison, Homosassa Springs, Fla., led the list with 1,156 reports per 100,000 people and the bottom of the top 50 was held by Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Ariz., at 569 reports per 100,000 people.

The three most frequently reported problems in the nation and in Pennsylvania were, in order, debt collectors, identity theft and imposter scams.

Imposter scams involve someone pretending to be a government or lottery agent seeking a payment, a tech support person seeking unfettered access to the victim's computer or someone claiming to be a grandchild or other relative stranded in a foreign country or otherwise in a situation where they urgently need money.

Consumers can file complaints online.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.