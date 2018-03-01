Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday night.

McCabe, a frequent target of President Trump's ire, left his position in January as the FBI's No. 2 official and is scheduled to retire later this month. He had served for several months as acting director following Trump's firing last May of FBI Director James Comey.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a forthcoming inspector general report, said the criticism of McCabe would be in connection with a media disclosure and a question of whether proper procedures were followed in the release of information.

The New York Times first reported the finding and said the story at issue appeared in The Wall Street Journal days before the 2016 presidential election.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department, the FBI and the inspector general declined to comment Thursday evening. McCabe didn't return a message seeking comment.

The inspector general in January 2017 announced a wide-ranging investigation into the FBI's actions during the Clinton email investigation, which concluded without charges in 2016. Included in the review are apparent leaks to the news media during the investigation and Comey's decision to publicly announce the FBI's recommendation that Clinton not face charges over her handling of classified email in a private server.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has previously said he expects the report to be released in March or April.

Trump verbally attacked McCabe during the campaign and again as president because McCabe's wife, during a failed state Senate run, had accepted campaign contributions from the political action committee of then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally.