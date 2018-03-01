Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Do selfies make your nose look big? Study says yes

The Philadelphia Inquirer | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 11:25 p.m.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Raven Lyn, left, and Danielle Herrington, take a selfie before the SI Swimsuit Island news conference outside the W Hotel in Miami Beach on December 6, 2017. (David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald/TNS)
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Raven Lyn, left, and Danielle Herrington, take a selfie before the SI Swimsuit Island news conference outside the W Hotel in Miami Beach on December 6, 2017. (David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald/TNS)

Updated 3 hours ago

It is the inescapable 21st-century vexation of the vain.

Smartphones allow a person to take selfies as fast as the index finger can click, yet from a dismayingly close distance that may leave the subject dissatisfied.

Don't fret, a team of researchers from Rutgers and Stanford says in a new analysis published Thursday. The culprit is distortion.

Using a mathematical model, the group found that in a selfie taken from 12 inches away, the nose appears 30 percent wider than in a photo taken from 5 feet.

The researchers undertook the analysis because plastic-surgery patients — who spent more than $16 billion on cosmetic procedures in 2016, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons — often cited their appearance in selfies as justification for getting a nose job.

Boris Paskhover, an assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School's department of otolaryngology, wanted to set the record straight.

“Young adults are constantly taking selfies to post to social media and think those images are representative of how they really look, which can have an impact on their emotional state,” Paskhover said in a Rutgers news release. “I want them to realize that when they take a selfie, they are in essence looking into a portable funhouse mirror.”

To calculate the degree of nasal distortion in up-close photos, Paskhover worked with Ohad Fried, a research fellow in Stanford's computer science department. In addition to the 30 percent increase in the apparent width of the nose in selfies, the team also found that the close vantage point made the tip of the nose appear 7 percent wider.

Their findings were published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery.

In this social-media-obsessed world, Paskhover, who specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, is not alone in seeing patients who are unhappy with their selfies.

In a 2017 poll, 55 percent of surgeons reported they had seen patients who sought plastic surgery in order to look better in selfies, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons said.

Yet nose jobs, formally called rhinoplasty, appear to be on the wane, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Surgeons performed 218,924 of the procedures in 2017, down 2 percent from the year before, and down a whopping 44 percent since 2000.

Maybe selfie-snappers are coming to grips with reality.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me