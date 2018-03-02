Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Images of nor'easter pelting the East Coast

The Associated Press | Friday, March 2, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Waves crash over houses as a large coastal storm affects the Scituate, Mass., area on March 2, 2018. A powerful nor'easter brought snow, rain and high wind to much of the Northeast.
A nor'easter that has killed at least five people brought hurricane-force wind gusts Friday to some parts of the country, reaching as much as 80 miles per hour on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

An 11-year-old boy in New York state is the fifth person reported killed Friday by downed trees in a fierce winter storm bringing high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast.

A tree crashed through a house in New York's Putnam County shortly after noon Friday.

A 6-year-old Virginia boy and adults in Virginia, Rhode Island and Maryland also died Friday due to fallen trees or tree limbs.

The poweroutage.us website, reports the most outages in Pennsylvania, where 376,000 homes and businesses had no power Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police in New York reported that several barges broke loose in the Hudson River during the storm.

The barges were part of the construction project for the new Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The Coast Guard and the New York City Fire Department as well as commercial tugs responded.

Boston has reached its third highest tide since records began in 1928, at 14.67 feet. It expects the tide to crest higher during the second high tide of the storm at midnight.

New York City's airports were disrupted. About a third of the flights at Kennedy Airport were cancelled by mid-afternoon. Airport officials say flights were departing and arriving on a "limited basis" because of high winds. All inbound traffic to LaGuardia airport was also being held.

