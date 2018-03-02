Images of nor'easter pelting the East Coast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nor'easter that has killed at least five people brought hurricane-force wind gusts Friday to some parts of the country, reaching as much as 80 miles per hour on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

An 11-year-old boy in New York state is the fifth person reported killed Friday by downed trees in a fierce winter storm bringing high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast.

A tree crashed through a house in New York's Putnam County shortly after noon Friday.

A 6-year-old Virginia boy and adults in Virginia, Rhode Island and Maryland also died Friday due to fallen trees or tree limbs.

He never saw it coming. DC man in critical condition after tree crashed onto his car. Live reports tonight from @ABC7Annalysa #windstorm pic.twitter.com/KleeIhS8cF — Kimberly Suiters (@ABC7Suiters) March 2, 2018

Maryland weather: 65,000 without power amid wind storm https://t.co/MYpMy6p9wA pic.twitter.com/8YzToZsj0B — Sun Breaking News (@BaltSunBrk) March 2, 2018

The poweroutage.us website, reports the most outages in Pennsylvania, where 376,000 homes and businesses had no power Friday afternoon.

The tide may have subsided for the time being, but power outage numbers continue to rise, with more than 85,000 reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday. #noreaster https://t.co/fUUBtIXqwp pic.twitter.com/VFDEPnPw0U — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, police in New York reported that several barges broke loose in the Hudson River during the storm.

The barges were part of the construction project for the new Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The Coast Guard and the New York City Fire Department as well as commercial tugs responded.

Boston has reached its third highest tide since records began in 1928, at 14.67 feet. It expects the tide to crest higher during the second high tide of the storm at midnight.

Found this #EastBoston neighbor out for a leisurely kayak along surface streets in the middle of a #Noreaster , as one does. pic.twitter.com/HXyUtK9kcp — ~ Steve Holt ~ (@TheBostonWriter) March 2, 2018

New York City's airports were disrupted. About a third of the flights at Kennedy Airport were cancelled by mid-afternoon. Airport officials say flights were departing and arriving on a "limited basis" because of high winds. All inbound traffic to LaGuardia airport was also being held.