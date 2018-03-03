Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
World

Bali bombers' leader due for sentencing

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 3, 2018
Ailing radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, center, arrives for medical treatment at the Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bashir who was the spiritual leader of the Bali bombers and the force behind a jihadist training camp in 2010, has been transferred from prison to the hospital.
Ailing radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, center, arrives for medical treatment at the Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bashir who was the spiritual leader of the Bali bombers and the force behind a jihadist training camp in 2010, has been transferred from prison to the hospital.

Updated 16 hours ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Australia on Saturday urged Indonesia against any leniency toward the ideological leader of the Bali bombers as the government considers house arrest or other forms of clemency for the ailing radical cleric who is now in prison.

Wiranto, Indonesia's top security minister, said Friday that a meeting of security ministers and police will make a recommendation on Abu Bakar Bashir's treatment to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“Clemency, pardon, house arrest or just hospital treatment. It will be discussed in the near future and will be reported to the president,” said Wiranto, who uses a single name.

Bashir, who turns 80 in August, was treated in a Jakarta hospital on Thursday for pooling of blood in the legs, a common condition in the elderly known as chronic venous insufficiency, and later returned to prison.

Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said on Thursday that the government plans to place Bashir under house arrest so he can be cared for by his family or transfer him to a prison near his hometown, Solo in Central Java, according to local media.

His numerous sympathizers hope Jokowi will grant him a permanent release because of his poor health, a move that would help mend fences between hard-line Muslims and Jokowi ahead of a presidential election in 2019 but alarm allies such as the United States and Australia. Jokowi's approval ratings remain high with the broader Indonesian public.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's office Saturday described Bashir as the mastermind behind the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreigners including 88 Australians.

Bishop's office said in a statement that Australians expected justice to continue to be served to “the full extent that Indonesian law allows.”

“Abu Bakar Bashir should never be allowed to incite others to carry other future attacks against innocent civilians,” the statement added.

Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for supporting a military-style training camp for Islamic militants.

The firebrand cleric was arrested almost immediately after the Bali bombing. But prosecutors were unable to prove a string of terrorism-related allegations. He was instead sentenced to 18 months in prison for immigration violations.

Jokowi's spokesman, Johan Budi, said the president will review the case, and house arrest is “possible under the law.”

He said a suggestion to pardon Bashir came from Indonesian Ulema Council chairman Ma'ruf Amin and would require Bashir to apply for clemency.

That appears unlikely as it would involve Bashir recognizing secular authority. After being sentenced in 2011, he said he rejected the conviction because it was based on “infidel” law.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me