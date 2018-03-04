Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

David Ogden Stiers, who played Major Winchester on 'MASH,' dies at 75

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 12:18 a.m.
In this Oct. 22, 1981, file photo, Jamie Farr, from front left, plugs his ears as cast members of the 'M.A.S.H.' television series cast Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles.
In this Oct. 22, 1981, file photo, Jamie Farr, from front left, plugs his ears as cast members of the 'M.A.S.H.' television series cast Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles.
David Ogden Stiers was best known for his portrayal of Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on 'MASH,' died Saturday, March 3, 2018.
David Ogden Stiers was best known for his portrayal of Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on 'MASH,' died Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as the snooty Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on the popular TV show “MASH,” died Saturday. He was 75.

Stiers died at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with cancer, his agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, tweeted.

“His talent was only surpassed by his heart,” Stubbs said.

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Winchester in 1981 and 1982 on the CBS sitcom, which was set during the Korean War and became one of the most watched TV shows of all time. As the snobbish Winchester, Stiers was a perfect foil for Alan Alda's lovable, wise-cracking character Hawkeye Pierce.

Years after the show ended its run in 1983, Stiers remained a magnet for fans.

“Even today, people call out the name of my character from that show, and I cringe,” he said in 2002. “That's why I walk so fast and kind of disguise myself. I just can't have the same conversation 85 times a day.”

Over the years, Stiers made guest appearances in the TV shows “Touched by an Angel,” “Frasier” and “Murder, She Wrote.” He also starred in several Woody Allen films, including “Shadows and Fog” and “Mighty Aphrodite,” and was known for his voice-acting roles in such Disney films as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Pocahontas,” “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Stiers was born in Peoria, Ill., and moved to Eugene, Ore., while he was in high school, where he graduated from North Eugene High, according to the Oregonian. He attended the University of Oregon for a time but soon left for San Francisco to pursue acting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me