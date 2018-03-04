Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Georgia girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl.

Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. The discount footwear company said in a statement Sunday that it is devastated and that company is working with authorities to understand the "nature of this accident."

Rabel says Siddique visited the store to get new shoes with her family before the mirror fell on her. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Siddique's cousin, Aquib Iftkhar, says the girl had internal bleeding and lost a substantial amount of blood. Iftkhar described Siddique as an adorable little girl.

"She was really cute. She was an adorable little girl," Iftkhar said. "You wouldn't really expect it. We are all in the state of shock."

