Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

1 million without power as storm cleanup proceeds

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 6:49 p.m.
An electrical worker for INTREN, a electric company from Chicago that drove two days to get to Philadelphia to help PECO restore power, walks by a damaged vehicle on in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on Sunday, March 4 2018, that was crushed by a falling tree on Friday. The driver was able to climb out the window and received several stitches for his injuries.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
An electrical worker for INTREN, a electric company from Chicago that drove two days to get to Philadelphia to help PECO restore power, walks by a damaged vehicle on in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on Sunday, March 4 2018, that was crushed by a falling tree on Friday. The driver was able to climb out the window and received several stitches for his injuries.
Waves crash against Minot Light off the Scituate coast off Massachusetts, Sunday, March 4, 2018 as a large nor'easter that hit over the weekend continues to batter the coast. The 89-foot-tall lighthouse was built in 1855.
The Quincy Patriot Ledger
Waves crash against Minot Light off the Scituate coast off Massachusetts, Sunday, March 4, 2018 as a large nor'easter that hit over the weekend continues to batter the coast. The 89-foot-tall lighthouse was built in 1855.
Shellfisherman Arthur Martinez of Truro walks along the breakwater and past the 42-foot vessel Artemis Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Provincetown, Mass.
The Cape Cod Times
Shellfisherman Arthur Martinez of Truro walks along the breakwater and past the 42-foot vessel Artemis Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Provincetown, Mass.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gets an up close look at the remnants of a powerful winter storm with Republican state Sen. Bruce Tarr while surveying coastal damage in Gloucester, Mass., Sunday, March 4, 2018.
The Boston Herald
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gets an up close look at the remnants of a powerful winter storm with Republican state Sen. Bruce Tarr while surveying coastal damage in Gloucester, Mass., Sunday, March 4, 2018.
A sign near the entrance to the town of Scituate, Mass. indicates almost the entire town is without power after after a destructive nor'easter, on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
The Quincy Patriot Ledger
A sign near the entrance to the town of Scituate, Mass. indicates almost the entire town is without power after after a destructive nor'easter, on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
A bus is covered by a tree that collapsed onto power lines due to a storm last Friday in Bryan Mawr, Pa., Sunday, March 4, 2018. The road is closed until crews can clean the mess.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
A bus is covered by a tree that collapsed onto power lines due to a storm last Friday in Bryan Mawr, Pa., Sunday, March 4, 2018. The road is closed until crews can clean the mess.

Updated 8 hours ago

BOSTON — From Virginia to Massachusetts, about 1 million homes and businesses remained without power Sunday, two days after a destructive nor'easter, leaving some residents unsure when they could return home and schools questioning if they would be able to open Monday morning.

Skies were clear Sunday over much of the Northeast hit by the storm, which was blamed for nine deaths, including two children struck by trees. But many communities faced major challenges restoring power and cleaning up debris.

In Scituate, Mass., a hard-hit coastal town near Boston, heavy construction vehicles worked to clear away several feet of sand that had covered roads near Peggotty Beach. Town officials planned to deploy a drone to help assess coastal damage.

Further north, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker inspected storm damage in other battered coastal communities. While perched on a sea wall in Gloucester — something officials have urged people not to do — the Republican got soaked by a strong wave, WBZ-AM reported.

"People should not stand on sea walls, correct," Baker said sheepishly. "However, I did want to get a look at what things were like on the other side, which I did get a look at before I got hit by the wave."

As of mid-afternoon Sunday, more than 180,000 customers remained without power in Massachusetts. More than 230,000 were in the dark in Pennsylvania, and large-scale outages also continued in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland.

Gov. Tom Wolf says he's authorizing drivers taking utility crews to try to restore power to Pennsylvania homes and businesses to work longer hours than is normally allowed.

The governor said Sunday that the waiver, which runs through the end of the month, allows drivers helping transport crews to areas hard-hit by the storm to work 14 hours rather than being limited to 11 hours.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the governor said 236,000 utility customers remain without power in the commonwealth, down from a high of 587,000 at the height of Friday's storm.

In New Jersey, officials said some areas might not have their electricity restored until Tuesday or Wednesday. Among those affected was John Thompson, of Morris Township, whose family has been staying with in-laws.

"We have two young girls, so staying in a home without electricity wasn't an option," Thompson said Sunday while having breakfast with his family. "I know (the utility crews) are working as hard and fast as they can, but it's still frustrating that it's taking so long."

In the Philadelphia suburbs, the Lower Merion School District said one high school and one elementary school remained without power and would not open Monday unless it was restored. At one of its high schools with power, the district invited residents to charge their phones and take hot showers.

"Dress warmly," Superintendent Robert Copeland advised. "Many of our buildings have been without power for several days and it will take time for them to warm up."

New Hampshire was spared extensive power outages, but its short stretch of coastline was littered with debris.

"We saw some of the worst coastal flooding since the 'Perfect Storm' back in 1991," said David Cropper, owner of the Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop in Hampton.

The surf remained high Sunday but there was no surfing because of strong wind.

The Coast Guard warned of navigational hazards off Oregon Inlet in North Carolina's Outer Banks after strong wind and heavy seas swept about 70 containers off the cargo ship Maersk Shanghai late Saturday. The Liberian-registered ship had departed from Norfolk, Va., earlier in the day.

The transportation disruptions caused by the storm were mostly resolved by Sunday. But North Carolina's Highway 12 was closed in both directions along a section on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks. As a result, the state transportation department said Hatteras and Ocracoke islands were temporarily inaccessible by land transport.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me