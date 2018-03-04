Exit poll gives center-right bloc the edge in Italy election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ROME — A center-right coalition had a slight edge over an anti-establishment party in Italy's election Sunday, an exit poll by RAI state TV found.

The same poll found former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi dueling for the center-right's leadership with anti-migrant party leader Matteo Salvini; their respective Forza Italia and League parties were running nearly neck-and-neck.

Whichever party dominates the coalition would be better poised to make a bid for the premiership should the coalition muster enough support in Parliament to support a government.

“If the results are confirmed, it will be a triumph for the Five Star Movement,” said Alessandro Di Battista, a leading party figure. “Everybody will have to come to talk to us” to form a government, he said.

But no party alone was taking enough seats to govern alone, the exit poll by the Piepoli polling agency found.

The exit poll put the center-right-coalition, which includes a smaller far-right party, with 33 percent to 36 percent of the vote, compared with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's 29.5 percent to 32.5 percent.

The center-left coalition that currently governs Italy and led by the Democratic Party was lagging at 24.5 percent to 27.5 percent, according to the exit poll. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

The first projections based on an initial vote count were expected early Monday.

How the actual votes stack up could determine if Italy is swept up in the euroskeptic and far-right sentiment that has emerged in much of Europe.

The campaigning in Italy was marked by neo-fascist rhetoric and anti-migrant violence that culminated in a shooting spree last month that targeted African migrants and injured six.

But the 5-Star Movement's principle of not allying with any party — its supporters consider themselves part of a non-party — could complicate deal-making to form a new government if Salvini's populist-leaning League ends up seeking a partner that's not Berlusconi's more moderate party.

Hedging his bets, the 5-Stars' candidate for premier, 31-year-old Luigi Di Maio, has shown some openness to potential partners.

With Salvini gunning for the premiership himself, some pro-European analysts envisioned a possible “nightmare scenario” of an extremist alliance among the 5-Stars, the League and the right-wing Brothers of Italy.

Steve Bannon, right-wing populist architect of Donald Trump's White House campaign, was in Rome this weekend, cheering on the populists.

“I think if they create a coalition among all the populists it would be fantastic, it would terrify Brussels and pierce it in its heart,” Bannon was quoted as saying in Sunday's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

With polls showing the center-left trailing, Democratic leader Matteo Renzi and the current premier, Paolo Gentiloni, spent the final days of the campaign warning that the only way to guard against a turn to populists and extremists was to vote for the Democrats. Gentiloni has been cited as a possible candidate for premier.

Berlusconi voted in his native Milan, where he was confronted by a half-naked activist. “Berlusconi, your time is over,” was written on the bare breasts of the woman who climbed on a table inside a polling station.