World

Power slowly coming back 3 days after East Coast's nor'easter

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Kaylee Collin (right) and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast were flooded for the third day in a row on Sunday.
Gregory Rec/AP
A lineman repairs utility lines from a bucket truck along Route 3A in Marshfield, Mass., in the aftermath of a nor'easter storm on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Matt West/AP
Shellfisherman Arthur Martinez of Truro walks along the breakwater and past the 42-foot vessel Artemis Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Provincetown, Mass.
Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times
An electrical worker for INTREN, a electric company from Chicago that drove two days to get to Philadelphia to help PECO restore power, walks by a damaged vehicle on in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on Sunday, March 4 2018, that was crushed by a falling tree on Friday. The driver was able to climb out the window and received several stitches for his injuries.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Waves crash against Minot Light off the Scituate coast off Massachusetts, Sunday, March 4, 2018 as a large nor'easter that hit over the weekend continues to batter the coast. The 89-foot-tall lighthouse was built in 1855.
The Quincy Patriot Ledger
A bus is covered by a tree that collapsed onto power lines due to a storm last Friday in Bryan Mawr, Pa., Sunday, March 4, 2018. The road is closed until crews can clean the mess.
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Updated 7 hours ago

BOSTON — Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes — all with another storm forecast for midweek.

Residents from Virginia to Massachusetts faced a massive cleanup Monday following the storm, which was blamed for nine deaths, including two children struck by trees. Utility crews worked around the clock to restore power to the affected areas, as nearly 300,000 struggled without electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 2 million homes and businesses were without electricity.

Three days after the storm, some residents were still unsure when they could return to their homes.

The storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard with a combination of gusting winds, rain and snow, and coastal communities were left to deal with damaging high tide flooding as powerful waves and churning surf pounded shorelines and beachfront homes.

Even as the cleanup is under way, the forecast is for another storm to churn up the coast midweek.

Nearly 100,000 utility customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island were still without electricity Monday, and commuter trains continued to experience delays.

Dozens of Massachusetts schools remained closed, most in coastal areas south of Boston, which bore the brunt of the storm.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was reporting commuter rail delays, particularly along coastal routes still recovering from weather-related problems. The region's major airports were operating at near normal capacity.

In Pennsylvania, 100,000 were waiting for power to be restored as hundreds of crews worked to clear trees and repair power lines. Officials said some customers may not have service restored until at least Tuesday. At the peak of the storm, roughly 587,000 customers were without power. Some schools were closed, while others were delaying their opening.

In New Jersey, more than 75,000 were without electricity Monday, and it could take another day before all service is restored. The hardest hit area was northern New Jersey. Some schools were closed amid numerous downed trees and power lines and flooding.

Nearly 50,000 people in the Washington were without power Monday, and some might not have service restored for a few more days. The vice president of technical solutions at Dominion Power, Kevin Curtis, tells WTOP-FM that last week's storm was a “top five event” as far as the number of customers affected, which totaled almost 70,000 homes and businesses. He says about 25 percent of the company's system was affected by the storm.

