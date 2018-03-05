Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Gunmen in Mexico kill drug suspect at hospital in Cancun

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

MEXICO CITY — State police say four gunmen have burst into a hospital in the Mexican resort of Cancun and shot to death a drug gang suspect and his female companion.

The suspect was identified by local media as Alfonso Contreras Espinoza. Police in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo identified the victim only by his initials, which coincided with the name published in local media.

Contreras Espinoza purportedly headed Cancun operations for the Gulf drug cartel. The hyper-violent Jalisco cartel has been moving into the resort.

The victim was being held at local prison on weapons charges and had been allowed out under guard for treatment at a hospital for leg problems.

State police said Monday the attack “was a possible settling of accounts between drug gangs.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me