Roommates charged after body found in shed behind home

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two roommates of a Georgia woman reported missing in December now face charges of concealing a death after a body was found in a shed behind their home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still working to identify the body and the cause of death, so Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said he can't say if it's a homicide case. But he tells The Telegraph of Macon that he's “99.9 percent” sure the body found Jan. 23 is the missing 37-year-old Amanda Peeples.

David Earl Arrington, 60, and Lee Michael Rodriquez, 35, also are charged with evidence tampering and providing false statements. Arrington reported Peeples missing.

The body was found after the landlord's wife said she smelled an odor.

It's unclear if Arrington and Rodriquez have lawyers.

