World

ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ABC announced Sunday, March 4, 2018, it will air a special interview with Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.

The network announced the interview will air on a “20/20” special on April 15. The interview will be conducted by “ABC News” anchor George Stephanopoulous.

The network's announcement, which came during its airing of the Academy Awards, declared “nothing's off limits.”

The show will air two days before Comey's book “A Higher Loyalty” is released.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last May. Trump initially cited Comey's handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails. He later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of “this Russia thing.”

