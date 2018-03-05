Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Gulf Coast wreck ruled out as last slave ship

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
This Jan. 2, 2018, file photo shows the remains of a ship that could be the Clotilda, the last slave ship documented to have delivered captive Africans to the United States. The Clotilda was burned after docking in Mobile, Ala., in 1860, long after the importation of humans was banned, and experts say the remains found by a reporter from Al.com could be what is left of the long-lost wreck.
MOBILE, Ala. — Investigators have determined that an old wooden shipwreck found on the Alabama Gulf Coast isn't the last slave ship to land in the United States.

A statement released Monday by the Alabama Historical Commission says the ship remains found north of Mobile are too large to be those of the Clotilda.

The ship was burned nearly 160 years ago after delivering captives from what's now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile in 1860. A reporter found ship remains in a river bottom in January during an unusually low tide.

State and federal experts who examined the wreck recently say the ship in the mud was about 160 feet long, while the Clotilda was 86 feet. Also, the wreck had three masts, while the Clotilda had two.

