Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Steel pipe 'dumping' investigation to continue on behalf of U.S. producers

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Inside the fusion epoxy mill at the Dura-Bond Coating facility in Duquesne.
Jared Wickerham | For The Tribune-Review
Inside the fusion epoxy mill at the Dura-Bond Coating facility in Duquesne.

Updated 14 hours ago

Domestic steel pipe producers, including a company based in Export, won a small victory on Monday when a government agency said it will continue its investigation of foreign steel importers.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said there is sufficient evidence to suggest that U.S.-based producers are being hurt by the import practices of six countries: Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey.

Producers from those countries are accused of “dumping” large-diameter welded pipe into the United States – that is, selling the product at less than its fair value. Such practices can hurt domestic producers by putting them at a competitive disadvantage, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in February.

The agency's finding means that the U.S. Commerce Department can continue its antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of the six countries. The investigations will determine if the pipe is being dumped and if the companies are receiving unfair subsidies from foreign governments.

The investigations were launched after six domestic producers, including Dura-Bond Industries in Export, filed petitions with the ITC in January. A preliminary hearing was held in February.

Dura-Bond makes and coats large-diameter steel pipe mostly for use by the oil and gas industry at facilities in Export, Duquesne, McKeesport and Steelton.

The ITC finding came just days after President Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports – 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

The new policy was pursuant to an earlier finding by the Commerce Department that a glut of cheap imports was hurting domestic steel producers and, thus, posing a threat to national security.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 authorizes the commerce secretary to investigate the impact that imports are having on national security.

Last year, Dura-Bond and several other U.S. pipe producers sent a letter to Trump asking him to impose tariffs and take other protective actions under Section 232.

The Commerce Department's report to the president in February included recommendations that he consider either:

• A global tariff of at least 24 percent on all steel imports from all countries;

• A tariff of at least 53 percent on all steel imports from 12 countries; or

• A quota on all steel products from all countries equal to 63 percent of each country's 2017 exports to the U.S.

“Each of these remedies is intended to increase domestic steel production from its present 73 percent of capacity to approximately an 80 percent operating rate, the minimum rate needed for the long-term viability of the industry,” the Commerce Department said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me