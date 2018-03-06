Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Central Michigan student charged with killing parents in dorm faces arraignment

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Updated 16 hours ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room will make his first court appearance.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but scheduled to appear in court via video for an arraignment hearing Tuesday. He was arrested early Saturday following a daylong manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis. The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer. Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr. They'd picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Davis Jr.'s attorney.

