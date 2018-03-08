Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue into Wednesday night. (Bob Karp/The Record via AP)
Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue into Wednesday night. (Bob Karp/The Record via AP)
A man gets into a vehicle on a snowbank on the exit to a business along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A man gets into a vehicle on a snowbank on the exit to a business along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Men try to shovel a vehicle out of a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Men try to shovel a vehicle out of a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A lone commuter waits at the train station as snow falls in Stamford, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Connecticut is expected to receive anywhere from 4 to 16 inches of snow. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
A lone commuter waits at the train station as snow falls in Stamford, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Connecticut is expected to receive anywhere from 4 to 16 inches of snow. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
A pedestrian makes his way through the snowstorm that hit the east coast, including Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Bob Luckey Jr./Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
A pedestrian makes his way through the snowstorm that hit the east coast, including Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Bob Luckey Jr./Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Norwalk Police respond and close Creeping Hemlock Road after a tree fell on wires during the snowstorm on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn. (Alex von Kleydorff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Norwalk Police respond and close Creeping Hemlock Road after a tree fell on wires during the snowstorm on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn. (Alex von Kleydorff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
The Hilderbrand family, Gianni DeMasi-Hilderbrand, 6, front left, and Olivia Hilderbrand, 9, right, plays in the snow making snow angels at Richter Park in Danbury, Conn., during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
The Hilderbrand family, Gianni DeMasi-Hilderbrand, 6, front left, and Olivia Hilderbrand, 9, right, plays in the snow making snow angels at Richter Park in Danbury, Conn., during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Hakeem Caul uses a shovel to help a family member dig their car out of the snow on Coram Aveue in Shelton, Conn., during the snowstorm that hit the area on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Hakeem Caul uses a shovel to help a family member dig their car out of the snow on Coram Aveue in Shelton, Conn., during the snowstorm that hit the area on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
A man clears snow off of his car on State Street in Danbury, Conn., during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
A man clears snow off of his car on State Street in Danbury, Conn., during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an order banning tractor-trailers and tandem trailers on Connecticut highways to help neighboring New York manage its traffic as highway conditions worsen because of the nor'easter. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Morgan Sanders, 83, of Dingman Township, Pa., sits in the garage area of the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. She and her cats have been staying at the make-shift shelter for several days due to no power at her home. (Butch Comegys/The Scranton Times-Tribune via AP)
Morgan Sanders, 83, of Dingman Township, Pa., sits in the garage area of the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. She and her cats have been staying at the make-shift shelter for several days due to no power at her home. (Butch Comegys/The Scranton Times-Tribune via AP)
Tow truck operators attach lines to a rolled over tractor trailer during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tow truck operators attach lines to a rolled over tractor trailer during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A vehicle is seen stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A vehicle is seen stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People stand near a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People stand near a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.
Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.
Men push a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Men push a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Residents sleep inside the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department in Dingman Township, Pa., on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, during the second snow storm that hit the region in Northeastern Pennsylvania in less then a week. The fire department has been used as a make-shift shelter for area residents who have no power or water at their homes. Its been running as a shelter since last Friday. ( Butch Comegys / The Scranton Times-Tribune via AP)
Residents sleep inside the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department in Dingman Township, Pa., on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, during the second snow storm that hit the region in Northeastern Pennsylvania in less then a week. The fire department has been used as a make-shift shelter for area residents who have no power or water at their homes. Its been running as a shelter since last Friday. ( Butch Comegys / The Scranton Times-Tribune via AP)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter storm Wednesday just days after another nor'easter hammered the region with high winds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Updated 17 hours ago

HARTFORD, Conn. — Residents in the Northeast dug out from as much as 2 feet of wet, heavy snow Thursday, while utilities dealt with downed trees and electric lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands without power after two strong nor'easters in less than a week — all with possibility of another storm in the wings.

With many schools closed for a second consecutive day Thursday, forecasters tracked the possibility of yet another late-season snowstorm to run up the coast early next week.

“The strength of it and how close it comes to the coast will make all the difference. At this point it's too early to say,” said Jim Nodchey, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Massachusetts. “We're just looking at a chance.”

Snow was still falling Thursday in southern Maine, where the storm was expected to move on by midday.

More than 800,000 customers were without power in the Northeast, including some who have been without electricity since last Friday's destructive nor'easter. Thousands of flights across the region were canceled, and traveling on the ground was treacherous.

A train carrying more than 100 passengers derailed in Wilmington, Massachusetts, after a fallen tree branch got wedged in a rail switch. Nobody was hurt. Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the system for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said the low-speed derailment remains under investigation.

In New Hampshire, Interstate 95 in Portsmouth was closed in both directions because of downed power lines, leaving traffic at a standstill.

Amtrak restored modified service between New York City and Boston on Thursday after suspending it because of the storm. New York City's Metro-North commuter railroad, which had suspended service on lines connecting the city to its northern suburbs and Connecticut because of downed trees, restored partial service Thursday.

Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course Thursday after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia. The Huskies were in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

Steve Marchillo, a finance director at the University of Connecticut's Hartford branch, said he enjoyed the sight of heavily snow-laden trees on his way into work Thursday but they also made him nervous.

“It looks cool as long as they don't fall down on you and you don't lose power,” he said.

The Mount Snow ski area in Dover, Vermont, received 31 inches of snow by Thursday morning with more still falling. The resort said the snowfall from the past two storms would set it up for skiing through the middle of April.

Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches from Wednesday's nor'easter. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches, and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches.

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 6 inches, while New York City's Central Park saw less than 3 inches.

The storm was not as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees, flooded coastal communities and caused more than 2 million power outages from Virginia to Maine last Friday.

It still proved to be a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm — and for the crews trying to restore power to them.

Massachusetts was hardest hit by outages, with more than 345,000 without service Thursday and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker closing all non-essential state offices. Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage also closed state offices and encouraged residents to stay off roads “unless it is an absolute emergency.”

In New Jersey, the state's major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power a day after the storm.

In North White Plains, New York, 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home, police said. All were expected to survive.

In Manchester Township, New Jersey, police said a teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school. The w

