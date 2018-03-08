NASA will fly you to the sun — or at least your name
Updated 19 hours ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA will fly you to the sun — or at least your name.
Now until April 27, NASA is accepting online submissions for this hottest ticket in town. The names will be sent on the Parker Solar Probe all the way to the sun.
Once launched this summer from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the probe will eventually come within 4 million miles of our star, closer than any other spacecraft. Temperatures will reach 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,300 degrees Celsius), as the spacecraft zips in and out of this atmospheric hot zone. Until now, the materials for such a grueling journey were unavailable.
Actor William Shatner, who portrayed Capt. James Kirk in the old "Star Trek" TV series, is NASA's pitchman for the send-your-name-to-the-sun campaign.
Get the hottest ticket of the summer: Send your name to touch Sun with @NASASun 's Parker #SolarProbe spacecraft! Launching this summer, join us on humanity's 1st mission to 'touch' a star, @WilliamShatner is! Details on adding your name to the microchip: https://t.co/o12bZD9BR2 pic.twitter.com/7qn1D1f2Oa— NASA (@NASA) March 6, 2018