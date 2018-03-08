Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kent State plans to spend $1B on 10-year makeover of campus

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Students walk the campus at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
KENT, Ohio — Kent State University trustees have approved a plan to spend more than $1 billion over the next 10 years on a campus makeover.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the vote Wednesday on the university's transformation plan will lead to new construction, building renovations, a campus gateway and the creation of bike and walking trails.

Trustees also approved a 6 percent tuition increase for freshman enrolling for fall semester that will keep the $10,612 tuition frozen over four years. There are 28,000 students enrolled there.

Included in the $221 million first phase of the makeover will be construction of a new business college administration building and adjacent parking garage, and renovations to Kent State's fashion school and mixed-use academic and retail space on property the university owns in downtown Kent.

