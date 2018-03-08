Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Subway passengers panic when cable sets off flames

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the No. 1 subway train pulls into the South Ferry Station in New York.
NEW YORK — Panicked passengers stampeded in a New York subway station after an arcing cable set off flames and smoke.

The fire department says one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the mayhem unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Upper West Side.

Bryan Murphy tells the New York Post that he saw sparks and a “ball of fire.”

He says people started running, screaming and falling.

The Bronx teacher added in a Facebook post that he got caught in a cluster of people near the stairwell and couldn't move. He said he feared he would die.

A Twitter post described belongings scattered on the train platform as people fled.

MTA spokesman Shams Tarek says the cable's insulation failed and that caused sparks, smoke and popping sounds.

