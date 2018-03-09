Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Daylight Saving Time — and shortchanged sleep — is back

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Restful sleep is necessary for daily functioning, but many people may feel a bit tired or sluggish for a few days after returning to Daylight Saving Time.
Bruce Mars on Unsplash
Restful sleep is necessary for daily functioning, but many people may feel a bit tired or sluggish for a few days after returning to Daylight Saving Time.
This is how many of us may feel on Sunday, when our usual wake-up time will arrive 60 minutes earlier than expected.
twenty20.com
This is how many of us may feel on Sunday, when our usual wake-up time will arrive 60 minutes earlier than expected.

Updated 2 hours ago

Is it coincidence that Daylight Saving Time and "The Walking Dead" both happen on Sunday?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Come Saturday night, before heading blissfully to sleep, we will move ahead those clocks and watches and spring forward.

On the plus side, many of us will now enjoy a daylight evening commute, instead of exiting our workplaces into what has, for months, felt like the middle of the night.

In the minus column, that extra hour of sleep, so cherished on the weekends, that we will lose on Sunday, and its lingering effects.

At least for a few weeks, depending on our wake-up schedules, we may once again be stumbling around in the dark as we navigate our "get out the door" routine.

While some states' government officials regularly argue the pros and cons, Daylight Saving Time is now 100 years old and remains in practice in every state except Hawaii and most of Arizona, according to USA Today .

Rising groggily in the first days of adjustment to the time change can be challenging for all of us, but especially for children.

Getting kids adjusted

Parents magazine's website offers a few suggestions for easing little ones into a new routine.

Although it is too late to begin "gradually" moving back bedtime in an effort to compensate for that lost hour, other suggestions include:

Controlling the lights: To both induce sleep in the evening and increase alertness in the morning, dim bedroom lights and putting electronics to sleep about 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime. Exposure to sunlight can help youngsters (and all of us) come around, so consider morning dog walking or breakfast al fresco if weather permits. Otherwise, flip up the light switches and flood the house with brightness.

Sticking with a routine: Backing up the start times if necessary so that bath, story and snuggle times do not get shortchanged.

Be sympathetic for a few days: Sleepy people, big and small, are often cranky people.

Dark drive times

And Insurancehotline.com has some tips to help motorists cope with morning drivetime changes.

Set your clocks to spring forward early Saturday evening, then going to sleep at your "regular" bedtime. By doing so, you're basically spring forwarding your sleep one night earlier. Stick to your normal bedtime on Sunday too.

Reduce distractions. Turn the radio down, drink your coffee at the office (or at home), don't take breakfast or your afternoon snack to go, and save the call (even if it is hands-free) for later.

Telecommute, at least for a day or so if you can, and avoid other drivers who might be feeling the effects of a lack of sleep.

Dig out those shades that may have been shoved into the glove compartment since before Halloween. The shift in time may mean driving home while the day is still bright.

Be prepared for emergencies

Matthew J. Brown, Allegheny County emergency services chief, also suggests in a news release that Daylight Saving Time serve as a reminder for residents to check their household emergency preparedness, including installing smoke, carbon-monoxide, and natural-gas detectors/alarms as well as checking existing alarm batteries.

For those happy about the longer days ahead, despite the lost hour of sleep, enjoy.

For everyone else, maybe set the coffeemaker timer so the aroma — if not the alarm — will wake you.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Related Content
Spring forward, but look back to Pittsburgh man who pushed daylight saving time
Industrialist Andrew Carnegie gave the nation his libraries, charities and museums; Henry Clay Frick's name would be given to parks and museums. But Americans owe another ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me