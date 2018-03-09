Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Charges: Rejected man urinated in co-worker's water bottle

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
The Ramsey County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office shows Conrrado Cruz Perez. Perez, a Minnesota restaurant worker, who is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/AP
Updated 10 hours ago

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.

According to the complaint, the woman noticed several times that the water bottle she keeps at work tasted like urine.

The complaint said Cruz Perez denied tampering with the woman's water bottle, but later admitted to once urinating in the bottle because the restaurant was too busy for him to use the bathroom after investigators suggested they might conduct DNA testing on the container.

His attorney declined comment.

