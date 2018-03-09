Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

North East begins digging out from second nor'easter in a week

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 9, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Zachary Durren shovels the sidewalk in front of the an apartment complex where he works as the super in Butler, N.J., Thursday, March 8, 2018. Residents in the Northeast dug out from as much as 2 feet of wet, heavy snow Thursday, while utilities dealt with downed trees and power lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark after two strong nor’easters. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Zachary Durren shovels the sidewalk in front of the an apartment complex where he works as the super in Butler, N.J., Thursday, March 8, 2018. Residents in the Northeast dug out from as much as 2 feet of wet, heavy snow Thursday, while utilities dealt with downed trees and power lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark after two strong nor’easters. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kevin O'Neill, 12, enjoys his snow day sledding near his house in Wycoff, N.J., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kevin O'Neill, 12, enjoys his snow day sledding near his house in Wycoff, N.J., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A person walks near the platform at the Morristown train station during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J.
A person walks near the platform at the Morristown train station during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J.
John Visco clears snow from around the cars in his driveway in Derry, N.H., Thursday, March 8, 2018. An overnight, winter storm blanketed the area with over a foot of snow. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
John Visco clears snow from around the cars in his driveway in Derry, N.H., Thursday, March 8, 2018. An overnight, winter storm blanketed the area with over a foot of snow. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Brian Farrell, of Walpole, Mass., left, enters his home Thursday, March 8, 2018, after a tree fell on the house and a car, right, in Walpole. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.
Brian Farrell, of Walpole, Mass., left, enters his home Thursday, March 8, 2018, after a tree fell on the house and a car, right, in Walpole. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.
A tree branch fallen from the weight of heavy snow lies on top of a fire truck in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, March 8, 2018. The branch that fell took down live power lines and landed onto the truck as it was parked responding to a fire. No one was injured. Connecticut's two major utilities were reporting more than 125,000 power outages Thursday morning.
A tree branch fallen from the weight of heavy snow lies on top of a fire truck in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, March 8, 2018. The branch that fell took down live power lines and landed onto the truck as it was parked responding to a fire. No one was injured. Connecticut's two major utilities were reporting more than 125,000 power outages Thursday morning.
Levon, a Weimaraner, frolics in the snow ahead of Jacob Markowitz and Emily Wells, as they walk on the Eastern Promenade park during a nor'easter, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Portland, Maine. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Levon, a Weimaraner, frolics in the snow ahead of Jacob Markowitz and Emily Wells, as they walk on the Eastern Promenade park during a nor'easter, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Portland, Maine. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In this frame from video, a pair of good Samaritans push a motorist who was stuck in deep snow during a snowstorm, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Freeport, Maine.
In this frame from video, a pair of good Samaritans push a motorist who was stuck in deep snow during a snowstorm, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Freeport, Maine.
A motorist navigates around a partially toppled tree blocking a part of a road and resting on a power line after a snowstorm, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Southborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
A motorist navigates around a partially toppled tree blocking a part of a road and resting on a power line after a snowstorm, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Southborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Updated 5 hours ago

A late winter storm with high winds dumped up to 3 feet of heavy, wet snow in some parts of the Northeast this week, leaving thousands without power.

It was the second nor'easter to hit that part of the country in less than a week. Thundersnow was reported in several states, including eastern Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Weather.com reported that the heaviest snow fell from Maine to northern New Jersey. Massachusetts received up to 32 inches, Vermont had up to 36 inches and New Jersey had as much as 27 inches, according to Weather.com. Here are some photos of residents across the Northeast digging out, playing in the snow and emergency workers restoring power.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me